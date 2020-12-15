Advertisement
House fire causes $80K damage on McKay Avenue
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 7:51AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 15, 2020 8:54AM EST
fire crews were called to the house fire in the 800 block of McKay Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say there were no injuries after a house fire on McKay Avenue.
Damage is estimated at $80,000.
Firefighters were called to the house fire in the 800 block of McKay around 5 p.m. on Monday.
The cause is listed as undetermined.