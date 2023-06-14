Seniors month celebrates wisdom and experience — combats ageism

As part of seniors month, Schlegel Villages is celebrating the wisdom of its elders.

The Village at St. Clair/Schelegel Villages is holding a series of events showcasing the life-long passions of 29 of its residents.

Officials say it's an opportunity to combat ageism and challenge stereotypes.

Guests can also sit on an elder wisdom bench and engage in heartfelt a conversation with residents.

Shirley Charron is a senior resident and a mother of six boys. Charron did not mince words when speaking about wisdom as it pertains to family matters — being frank and right to the point.

"Write letter of ‘thank-you’ when the grandparents send you something,” said Charron. “These young people bug me — I'm sorry."

The opportunity for dialogue between different generations could help uncover and dispel mutual assumptions and biases.

In addition, perhaps seeds of inspiration, self-reflection, humility, socialization, positive communication and friendship could be planted from such engagement.