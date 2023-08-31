Section of Sandwich Street reopens following crash

Emergency responders attended a crash on Sandwich Street between Mill and Brock Streets on August 31, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) Emergency responders attended a crash on Sandwich Street between Mill and Brock Streets on August 31, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A Canadian MP will testify to the U.S. Congress, Metro workers ratify a new contract after a month-long strike and residents are returning to find towns devastated in the path of Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver