

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR – City of Windsor officials are making adjustments at Jackson Park as part of continuing preparations and equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor.

The parking lot off Tecumseh Road will be closed beginning Monday in preparation for the vendor market.

Parking is available on the south side of the park near the lawn bowling/tennis club.

Perimeter fencing will be installed on Monday as well, enclosing the perimeter of the event area. Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette and Tecumseh will also be closed.

This year’s event will feature new illuminated signage, accessible pathways, a newly renovated bathroom, sensory friendly “Silent Nights” and the park will also be open to walkers and joggers on Sunday mornings.

Last year’s event attracted more than 100,000 people, up from 60,000 the season before.

Bright Lights Windsor officially opens to the public on Dec. 6, 2019 with a special opening ceremony at 6:30 and runs until Jan. 7, 2020.