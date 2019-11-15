WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor unveiled new installments and exhibitions for this year’s Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park.

This year’s event will feature new illuminated signage, accessible pathways, a newly renovated bathroom, sensory friendly “Silent Nights” and the park will also be open to walkers and joggers on Sunday mornings.

The Silent Nights will take place Monday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in partnership with Autism Ontario Windsor Essex. The lights will be on, but sound will be muted. Strobing elements will be paused and light dulling glasses are available to people with sensory sensitivities can enjoy the festival.

According to Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, the changes are a result of feedback from patrons.

“Once again, we reviewed the many great suggestions from visitors and staff to make the experience better for everybody involved,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “With all of that excellent feedback in mind, we have some great things in store to ensure that this year’s event will be the best yet.”

Last year’s event attracted more than 100,000 people, up from 60,000 the season before.

Bright Lights Windsor officially opens to the public on Dec. 6, 2019 with a special opening ceremony at 6:30 and runs until Jan. 7, 2020.