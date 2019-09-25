A second woman has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old man in downtown Windsor.

Shanice Wynter, 21, was arrested by Windsor police at a home in Mississauga on Tuesday.

She has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was shot and killed while walking in the downtown area in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018.

Pantlitz-Solomon was studying at the University of Windsor at the time.

Wynter is the second suspect charged in the murder investigation.

Keima Davis-Baynes, 22, of Mississauga was arrested in June and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch offered a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible.

Police say they continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.