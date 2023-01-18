Second suspect facing extortion, attempted murder charge in Forest Glade attack

A second suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and extortion in relation to an attempted murder in Forest Glade earlier this month.

The attack took place on Jan. 2 in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a man police say posed as a charity canvasser before forcing his way into the victim’s home.

Police say the incident was targeted.

Investigators released security camera video and images of the suspect, who thanks to information received from the public, was arrested in Amherstburg on Jan. 12.

The second suspect, a 48-year-old man, was taken into custody in Brampton around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported back to Windsor where he was charged with attempted murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit murder and extortion.

“We would like to thank the community for their assistance throughout the investigation,” said staff Sgt. Dave Tennent. “We can’t stress enough how important their help was in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com