Suspect arrested in Forest Glade attempted murder investigation

Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man related to an attempted murder investigation in Forest Glade.

Police are expecting to provide more details on the arrest Friday afternoon.

On Jan. 8, police asked for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit determined that the man may be responsible for an attempted murder in the area.

Investigators say the targeted attack occurred in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road on Jan. 2, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect flashed an ID badge indicating he was canvassing for a charity before forcing his way into the victim’s home.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

