Sea-Doo operator found safe in Lake Erie

Police have located a man previously reported missing who had been last seen entering Lake Erie from Rondeau Bay channel on a Sea-Doo.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP were called out near Erieu where five people on five individual vessels, were leaving Rondeau Bay, when one of the vessels stopped working after hitting something in the water.

Another person became separated from the group while the others returned to the marina with the disabled Sea-Doo.

Both the American and Canadian Coast Guard, Chatham-Kent fire, Elgin OPP and other police services assisted in the search for the 42-year-old man.

Police are thanking those who helped with the rescue and the public for sharing the word.