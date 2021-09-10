Advertisement
School COVID-19 tracker: Map of cases in Windsor-Essex for 2021-22 school year
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 1:56PM EDT
Staff prepares public school classrooms to welcome students in September with new COVID-19 measures in place in Windsor, Ont. On Tuesday, Aug. 25 2020. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex students headed back to class at the beginning of September with many COVID-19 protocols in place.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and local school boards release updated cases in schools online.
CTVNewsWindsor.ca staff has created a map to outline the cases for the 2021-22 school year: