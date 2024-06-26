School board meeting shut down, police called over disruptions

A special meeting of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) was dissolved after numerous disruptions from members of the public.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, was shut down after 37 minutes.

It was called to address code of conduct complaints against Trustee Linda Qin, with an outside investigator’s final report returned to the board.

Fellow trustees submitted four complaints against Qin in spring 2023.

Two came from Ron Leclair, one from Cathy Cooke, and another from Christine Nelson.

Accusations included bias, procedural violations, disrespectful behavior, and breaches of conduct rules.

In the report, the investigator noted Qin declined an interview as part of the process but provided comment over email.

The investigation sided with the complainant in all four cases.

The board would have decided Tuesday how to proceed were it not for the abrupt ending to the meeting.

Supporters of Qin filed into the gallery, some interjecting while proceedings were underway.

“I’m just asking if we can gain some control of the audience,” Trustee Connie Buckler said 10 minutes into the meeting.

“It’s hard to pay attention. It’s a difficult enough procedure we’re going through without all the ramblings in the back.”

Board Chairperson Gale Hatfield issued a warning that any improper conduct in the gallery would see her remove the person or persons responsible.

About 15 minutes later, she addressed the gallery again.

“I’m going to ask you all please to leave,” Hatfield said.

Members of the crowd objected, but Hatfield insisted.

“I have the authority under the Education Act… You’ve been disrespectful. I’m going to recess the meeting for five minutes, and I’m asking security to clear the gallery,” she said.

But it was a lot longer than five minutes, and security wasn’t able to clear the gallery.

Windsor police had to be called in an attempt to remove the hecklers.

An officer informed the crowd at 6:20 p.m. that the trustees would not return.

Qin has proven to be a controversial member of the board, found to be acting out of order at several trustee meetings.

Those who turned out to support her Tuesday accuse the board of attempting to silence her.

Many of them align themselves with Qin on issues around gender policy, Christian representation and the involvement of parents in matters of curriculum.

“I’m not afraid of this kind of complaint towards me,” Qin told members of the media Tuesday night. “But I cannot hold my tears when I see so many parents, they appreciate me.”

It’s not known when the board will address the four complaints against Qin.