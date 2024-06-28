WINDSOR
Windsor

    • East Windsor transit terminal could be on the move

    Tecumseh Mall on Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor) Tecumseh Mall on Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
    The City of Windsor is working to move the east-end transit terminal at Tecumseh Mall.

    An open house was held Thursday night to share plans and get public input

    The city hopes to begin construction next year on the new terminal, and open the hub for 2026.

    Dillon Consulting has been hired to handle the project assessment.

    The planned location is on a plot of green space at the northwest corner of Tecumseh Road east and Lauzon Parkway — about a block away from the current hub at the mall.

    East-end councillor Angelo Marignani said the new location could have express routes downtown.

    City administration said the time is right for relocation.

