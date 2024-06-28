WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 8-year-old cyclist suffers serious injuries after getting struck by vehicle: OPP

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Essex County OPP say an 8-year-old boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries after a cyclist was struck in Lakeshore.

    Officers detachment responded to a collision involving a cyclist and a minivan on Rosewood Drive on Thursday at 9 a.m.

    Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to hospital in Windsor for treatment.

    No charges have been laid.

