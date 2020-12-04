LONDON, ONT -- While the phrase “Santa Claus is coming to virtual chat,” doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, it does mean kids across Windsor-Essex will still get to visit with the Jolly Old Elf.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association(DWBIA) in partnership with the St. Clair College Alumni Association have been in consultation with the North Pole and have found a way to bring Santa to the kids.

Comfy with Clause is a virtual meet and greet with Santa himself, as he livestreams directly from the north police.

Parents can register kids of all ages for their own special timeslot to hangout and chat with Santa.

Registration must be complete by Dec. 10.

The available times and dates are Sunday, Dec. 13 from 2 to 4 pm; Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 pm; and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 2 to 4 pm. The event is free.

Kids are also encouraged to email Santa at santa@downtownwindsor.ca by Dec. 18 in order to receive a special message from him as well.