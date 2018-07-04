

The removal of several trees in the median of Walker Road has many people in Windsor wondering what happened?

Some taking to social media to find out where the oak trees went on Walker Road next to the Chrysler Assembly Plant.

Ward 4 Councillor, Chris Holt says he spoke to city parks and public works departments about the trees.

Officials say the existing oak trees were 'in rough shape' and over the years a number of them had died and have been removed.

"You can imagine it's two lanes fast moving traffic both directions in the winter time, it kicks up a lot of salt into the median and that salt takes its toll on the trees.” Holt adds, “what we're doing is building better modern technology to help prolong the life of the street trees and the project starts on July 16 to actually rebuild the tree wells and plant the trees. It's going to have a rubberized mulch and coloured concrete in there. Hopefully in the next couple of years we will have a nice, glorious tree canopy along Walker Road again."

Holt says 20 new trees will be planted in the medians later this month.