LONDON, ONT -- Santa Claus, the jolly old elf himself, has entered the digital age in order to connect with kids from across the region.

Due to COVID-19 Santa has to take the same precautions as the rest of us in order to keep us, himself, and his elves safe from the virus.

However, that doesn’t mean kids still can’t connect with the big guy.

In partnership with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and CUPE 543, Santa has set up an email address that kids can send their letters to.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 18, kids of all ages can send an email right to Santa and he is guaranteed to respond by Dec. 21.

Emails can be sent directly to santa@downtownwindsor.ca