WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 58-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say she kicked and punched an officer.

The woman was released from custody with several conditions on Oct. 8. One of those conditions stated that she was not to communicate with the property manager of her apartment building.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say the woman approached the property manager while outside a local variety store and began yelling at her. The property manager fled the area and called police.

Officers found the woman a short time later on Lacroix Street.

As the officer placed the woman under arrest, she allegedly resisted and became assaultive by kicking and punching the officer. The woman was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters.

The woman has been charged with failing to comply with her release conditions, resist arrest and assault police. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.