

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor men are facing several charges after police say they attempted to break into a downtown residence.

On Wednesday at 12:30 a.m., officers from the city center patrol unit were dispatched to the 400 block of Pelissier Street for a break and enter in progress.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and saw two suspects attempting to pry open a garage door using tools.

Police say both men attempted to flee the area on bicycles, however were arrested without incident.

Through investigation, suspected illicit drugs and tools were located.

Kenneth Jones, 29, from Windsor, is charged with attempted break and enter, possessing break and enter tools, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of breach of recognizance.

Justin Kaczmarski,35, from Windsor, is charged with attempted break and enter, possessing break and enter tools, possession of suspect methamphetamine, possession of suspected hydromorphone, possession of suspected fentanyl, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 , Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.