Rolling lane closures planned on E.C. Row Expressway

The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about rolling lane closures on E.C. Row Expressway next week due to tree trimming.

Drivers are asked to use extra caution as the forestry staff starts the trimming on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The work is scheduled for about one week, weather permitting.

Crews will begin trimming at the Dominion Boulevard off ramp working westward towards Huron Church Road. Once this section is completed, they will work from the Huron Church Road on ramp eastward to the Dominion Boulevard off ramp.

There will be rolling lane closures in effect during trimming, but city officials say staff will try to minimize traffic disruptions.

Motorists are asked to slow down if they see workers and traffic protection equipment on or near the roadways.