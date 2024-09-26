WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rolling lane closures planned on E.C. Row Expressway

    E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about rolling lane closures on E.C. Row Expressway next week due to tree trimming.

    Drivers are asked to use extra caution as the forestry staff starts the trimming on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The work is scheduled for about one week, weather permitting.

    Crews will begin trimming at the Dominion Boulevard off ramp working westward towards Huron Church Road. Once this section is completed, they will work from the Huron Church Road on ramp eastward to the Dominion Boulevard off ramp.

    There will be rolling lane closures in effect during trimming, but city officials say staff will try to minimize traffic disruptions.

    Motorists are asked to slow down if they see workers and traffic protection equipment on or near the roadways.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News