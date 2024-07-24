WINDSOR
Windsor

    • UWindsor president on medical leave

    University of Windsor President Robert Gordon. (Source: UWindsor) University of Windsor President Robert Gordon. (Source: UWindsor)
    University of Windsor president Dr. Robert Gordon is on medical leave for about one month.

    A university spokesperson said that Emeritus Bruce Tucker is serving as interim president.

    An email was sent to the university community.

