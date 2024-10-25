Windsor Raises Over $50,000 in Night Light Walk for IPV Awareness

Windsor’s first Night Light Walk raised $50,302 on Thursday night, with more than 200 participants walking to support awareness of intimate partner violence (IPV).

The event organized by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, marked Windsor’s debut in the nationwide initiative.

The city topped the fundraising efforts among 10 Canadian cities, surpassing Toronto, which raised $48,711.

“It’s amazing to be chosen,” said Maggie Durocher, Fundraising and Development Coordinator with Hiatus House. “We’re at the top of the pile in terms of what was raised here in Windsor, which speaks to the philanthropic heart of Windsor.

All funds raised in Windsor will benefit Hiatus House, a local shelter for women and families fleeing abuse. Participants walked three kilometres, many wearing red toques as a symbol of solidarity.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky attended the event, following her recent effort to fast-track a bill that would declare IPV an epidemic in Ontario.

She expressed disappointment with the provincial government's decision not to advance the bill.

“This is a community issue, a community conversation, and it’s going to take community solutions,” said Gretzky. “And for the provincial government to also be part of that solution.”

Gretzky’s Bill 173 remains in committee, with hopes it will eventually return to the Legislature for further consideration.

Nearly 100 municipalities across Ontario, including Windsor, have already declared IPV an epidemic.