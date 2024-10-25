Strike action begins for Clear Medical Imaging workers

Members of Unifor Local 2458 at Clear Medical Imaging are on strike.

"Our members have been left with no choice but to strike to demand fair treatment and respect for the critical role they play in providing imaging services to the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent communities," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The union remains ready to return to the bargaining table, but the employer must address the core issues impacting our members."

Issues include benefits, wages, working conditions, contracting out/work ownership and getting union representation for staff.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.