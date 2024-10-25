Spits down Attack at home, hat trick for Nesbitt

Jack Nesbitt scored his first OHL hat trick to lead the Spitfires over the Attack Thursday night.

Liam Greentree, Ethan Garden, Ilya Protas and Noah Morneau also tallied for Windsor.

Carter Froggett also got his first carer OHL win in net for Windsor.

Windsor is 9-1-1 on the season and is in the lead in the OHL West Division.

The Spits are home again on Saturday, hosting Niagara.