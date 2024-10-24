Implementing traffic-calming measures to slow drivers down on Walker Road not feasible, says councillor

Speeding along Walker Road is a concern for residents who live, work and drive through the major Windsor artery, but according to one city councillor, implementing traffic calming measures is not a feasible solution.

The final ward meeting of the year, aimed at informing Windsor's 2024 budget deliberations, took place Wednesday, with Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie and Mayor Drew Dilkens leading a discussion among dozens of residents.

During the meeting, Ward 9 resident Shannon Clarke called for traffic calming measures, citing an incident six years ago when she was struck by a vehicle.

"I was hit by a car when a man went through a red light at Walker and Foster," she said.

"I have permanent nerve damage in one foot and had to have surgery on my other ankle. That intersection is terrible for people going through the red light."

A rollover collision on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. on March 16, 2016. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Bob Labute, a Tecumseh resident who often visits Walker Road to eat at one of his favourite restaurants, said speeding in the area is common.

"All the time. It's common practice," he said.

However, McKenzie cautioned that traffic calming measures like speed bumps or reduced speed limits on major arterial roads may have unintended consequences.

"You want people on the main arteries," McKenzie said.

"If you start looking at reducing the speed limit or putting speed bumps on arterial roads like Walker, Cabana or Tecumseh Road, you might start encouraging folks to use residential roads instead."

That doesn't mean the city isn't exploring options to slow drivers down.

While there are currently 10 red light cameras in Windsor — none of which are on Walker Road — the city is working with local police to identify locations for 10 more.

"I spoke to the police about the need for a red-light camera at the Walker and Foster intersection," Clarke added.

Ultimately, McKenzie said the costly traffic calming measures residents want are often in response to one thing.

"Poor driving decisions," McKenzie said.

"This is a very correctable issue and the easiest way to address public safety and traffic safety is for people to simply drive better."

Speeding along Walker Road, especially during the morning commute when people are heading to nearby businesses like Costco, commercial plazas or the Windsor Assembly Plant, is particularly dangerous due to the high volume of cars and trucks.

Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. seen on Oct. 24, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

McKenzie attributed the increase in traffic to population growth, noting that cities like Windsor need to offer more active transportation options to reduce the number of cars on the road.

He pointed to bike lanes and improved transit routes as examples.

"One of the biggest things we can do to improve safety on our roads is reduce traffic by getting people out of personal vehicles and encouraging them to use other modes of transportation," McKenzie said.

He added that councillors expect a report in the coming months outlining measures the city can take to slow down drivers, as part of the Vision Zero strategy.

Vision Zero is a framework for transportation planning that aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries through changes in road design and policy.

"People don't realize there's a lot of traffic on this road, so you've got to keep your eyes open and watch for everybody else," Labute said.

"That's just how it goes."