Extradited Canadian convicted on drug charges
A former Lakeshore man is facing a 10-year prison sentence after he was found guilty on drug charges.
Khaophone Sychantha, 43, was previously extradited from Canada to the U.S., after he was placed on Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) most wanted list.
Sychantha appeared in court and was found guilty on all charges after a six-day trial on Oct. 18.
The charges include:
- One count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, ecstasy and BZP (N-benzylpiperazine)
- One count of possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy and BZP with intent to distribute
- One count of possession of ecstasy and BZP with intent to distribute.
The Laos and Canada dual-citizen reportedly “led an organization that directed several couriers to transport hundreds of thousands of pills and tens of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds across the U.S.-Canada border over an eight-year span,” according to a news release from HSI.
Multiple couriers involved were caught and convicted. David Sok, who is said to be Sychantha’s right-hand man, was also extradited from Canada and pled guilty in an earlier trial.
Before Sychantha was arrested, HSI said he fled house arrest in Canada, before being added to HSI Detroit’s 10 Most Wanted List. He was arrested in Montreal in 2017 after allegedly assaulting a police officer.
“Sychantha sought to flood our communities with illicit drugs, bringing violence and pain to both sides of the border,” said Angie M. Salazar, the HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge.
“HSI special agents, prosecutors and law enforcement partners worked diligently for more than a decade to seek justice and accountability for these crimes. This conviction is a testament to their perseverance.”
Sychantha is facing a mandatory 10-year prison sentence. There’s a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.
Sychantha will be sentenced on Feb. 19, 2025. He will stay in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service leading up to his sentencing.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING L.A. prosecutor seeks new sentence for Menendez brothers in 1989 murder of parents
A Los Angeles prosecutor said on Thursday he is asking the court to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez after they have spent 34 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, after new evidence emerged indicating they were sexually abused by their father for years.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.
Stunning fossil trapped in amber reveals previously unknown species that lived during the time of dinosaurs
Diverse firefly species lit up the night during the late Mesozoic period, scientists have confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr insists he didn't kill his grandmother while testifying at second-degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man on trial for second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother Viola Erb, took the stand Thursday to testify in his own defense.
-
Guelph, Ont. couple using social media to find surrogate
One Ontario couple is taking a different approach to growing their family.
-
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
London
-
Bush party shooting witness: the accused 'had a gun in his car'
When she took the stand at a London courthouse on Thursday, 21-year-old Kaiah Edmonds testified that she arrived at the bush party off of Pack Road in a vehicle driven by one of the accused - Carlos Guerra Guerra.
-
Group of friends robbed at knifepoint, London police hope to ID suspect
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.
-
'We notice a lot of sticky fingers': Shoplifting on the rise in St. Thomas
The St. Thomas Police Service is issuing a warning to local retailers as police deal with a rapid rise in shoplifting cases over the last couple of years.
Barrie
-
Emergency crews extinguish fire at possible encampment in Barrie
Emergency crews were called to attend a fire that broke out in a grassy area in Barrie on Thursday morning.
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Ont. Green Party leader backs residents fighting to stop plans for new administrative building
Karen Zulynik and her neighbours refuse to give up their fight to stop the town's plans for a new administration building.
Northern Ontario
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
Sudbury police searching for suspect in dangerous driving incident
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo of a person they say escaped by driving their motor vehicle on a sidewalk past pedestrians and then the wrong way down a one-way street.
-
Several drivers taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash in Parry Sound, man charged
A 72-year-old driver was charged Wednesday with following two closely after a five-vehicle crash sent several people to hospital in Parry Sound.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Nova Scotia residents charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay
Police seized drugs, $70,000 and a large gold chain in a drug trafficking bust earlier this month in Thunder Bay.
-
Collecting winter coats for kids in need in Sault Ste. Marie
An annual event held in Sault Ste. Marie is back for the 29th year to ensure local kids get the winter clothing they need as the temperature dips.
-
Sault rejects public washroom proposal, at least for now
The lack of 24-hour public washrooms has been a long-standing issue in the Sault, especially considering the rise in homelessness.
Ottawa
-
Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.
-
Actor Matthew Perry's legacy to live on through Canadian foundation to aid people with addictions
A new organization that aims to help people struggling with addiction officially launched in Ottawa Thursday, named after the late Matthew Perry.
-
Stolen copper wire, utility trailer recovered in eastern Ontario: OPP
A man is facing charges after copper wire and a utility trailer were stolen from a business in eastern Ontario Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
-
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
Montreal
-
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
-
'Early detection is key': Beyonce's dad speaks in Montreal about personal journey with breast cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Thursday the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation held a brunch in downtown Montreal featuring a special guest: Matthew Knowles.
-
Medical assistance in dying: Quebec says it's ready to start accepting advanced requests next week
Quebec's health department says it will be ready to meet the expected demand for advanced applications for medical assistance in dying when it begins accepting those requests next week.
Winnipeg
-
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
-
'Sends a strong message to us': Pair of RM of Springfield councillors want to opt out of Plan 20-50
A pair of councillors in the RM of Springfield plan on bringing forward a motion to opt out of Plan 20-50 when they are first able to.
-
Teen charged after stolen vehicle damages home, property in St. Boniface: police
A Winnipeg teenager has been charged with multiple offences after a stolen car crashed in St. Boniface Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend to serve prison time after appeal
The man who cut up the body of his grandson's mother is going to prison after the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned his previous sentence.
-
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Edmonton shooting
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Wednesday night.
-
Edmonton educational staff walk off the job during dispute inquiry
Some Edmonton public school support staff walked off the job Thursday morning, after the province stepped in on Wednesday to prevent strike action.
Calgary
-
'It’s brutal': Calgary company steaming mad after Google removes business profile
A Calgary business owner is frustrated and looking for answers after Google removed his business' profile without warning, resulting in a loss of bookings and damage to his company’s reputation.
-
University of Calgary grad students facing 'uncertainty' after recent immigration changes
International graduate students at the University of Calgary say recent changes to the cap on international students, along with more cuts to Canada's immigration targets, is causing uncertainty -- and could drive talent away from the country.
-
'Vaccine fatigue' growing in Alberta during fall immunization campaign, expert says
Vaccine fatigue is likely to blame for a slower start to the fall immunization campaign in Alberta, according to an infectious disease expert.
Regina
-
Here's how many have people have already voted in Saskatchewan's election
After two days of advance polls, more than 119,000 people have already cast a ballot in-person for the 2024 Saskatchewan election.
-
Shercom announces more layoffs as Sask. tire recycler transitions to 'skeleton' staff
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
-
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
In 2022, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim promised to hire 100 cops and 100 nurses. Here's what's actually happened so far.
An update on the health-care piece of Mayor Ken Sim's pledge to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with 100 police officers has revealed just how little resemblance what is being implemented bears to what was promised in 2022.
-
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
-
Things to do in Vancouver on the last weekend of October
The last weekend of October brings events celebrating Halloween, Diwali and more to Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigate theft of driftwood sculptures in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a set of popular driftwood sculptures was reportedly stolen last week.
-
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
-
B.C. records more than 1,700 drug deaths in first 9 months of 2024
At least 1,749 people have died from toxic and unregulated drugs in British Columbia since the start of the year – a rate of more than six people per day, according to the latest data from the provincial coroner's office.
Atlantic
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
'This sudden loss is felt deeply': Man killed in workplace accident at Moncton tire shop
WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace incident at a tire shop in Moncton, N.B., last week.
-
N.S. Liberals accuse former member Fred Tilley of data breach
The Nova Scotia Liberals are accusing former member Fred Tilley of accessing party files one day before he crossed the aisle to join the Progressive Conservatives.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.