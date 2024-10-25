Health unit nurses reach new collective agreement
Nurses at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit have reached an employment agreement.
According to the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA), about 84 registered nurses and registered practical nurses reached the collective agreement after two rounds of conciliation.
The deal was ratified earlier this week and includes a wage increase of 8.5 per cent over three years and language around flexible working hours.
"With their two priorities addressed in the new agreement, nurses are eager to continue providing the high-quality and timely care residents need and deserve," read a statement from the ONA.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mother of 6 dies in deportation centre after Canadian government refuses to repatriate her from Syria
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says Trump groped her to show off for Jeffrey Epstein
A former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is alleging that former President Donald Trump groped her in the 1990s, in what she believes was an attempt to show off for Jeffrey Epstein.
Canadian consensus on immigration under threat, but not gone: minister
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada's long-held consensus on immigration is under threat, but has not disappeared.
W5 Investigates Threats, slashed tires: How cities are trying to rein in clothing donation bin chaos
In the final part of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look at how some cities are trying to rein in the chaos.
50 tonnes of hardened grease removed from sewers in Richmond, B.C.
Crews removed approximately 50 tonnes of 'fatbergs' from the sewer system in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month, according to Metro Vancouver.
She connected on Instagram with a guy who lived in another country. Then they decided to meet up
In early 2018, Amanda and Sunil started chatting, messaging back and forth on Instagram, introducing themselves and talking a little about their lives. Fast forward to August 2018, the couple got engaged on vacation in Thailand and a year later, after Amanda moved to India, got married.
OPINION How to prepare your online accounts for when you die
Most people have accumulated a pile of data -- selfies, emails, videos and more -- on their social media and digital accounts over their lifetimes. What happens to it when we die?
Majority of Canadians would vote for Kamala Harris in U.S. election: poll
If Canadians could vote in the U.S. election, a majority would choose to send Kamala Harris to the White House.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
-
House fire in St. Clements
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
-
Kitchener man charged after fire at playground
A Kitchener man has been charged with arson after playground equipment was set on fire earlier this week.
London
-
Group of friends robbed at knifepoint, London police hope to ID suspect
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.
-
A new IVF clinic in London, Ont. looks to increase the odds for hopeful parents
Eighteen months after the closure of the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) fertility clinic, its replacement is now fully operational.
-
How early intervention can help mood and anxiety disorders
The London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) has released findings on their study looking into mood and anxiety disorders in young adults.
Barrie
-
Hospital parking fees stir up controversy despite money going toward patient care
The cost of living is increasing, from groceries to gas, prices are consistently going up, and now there’s controversy surrounding paying for parking at hospitals.
-
Sexual assault charges laid against Midland man
OPP executed a search warrant at a Midland home address.
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
Northern Ontario
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Threats, slashed tires: How cities are trying to rein in clothing donation bin chaos
In the final part of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look at how some cities are trying to rein in the chaos.
-
North Bay soup kitchen fights to stay open after $140K funding request denied
The Gathering Place board chair Peter Gregory is vowing to fight to keep the doors to the Cassells Street soup kitchen open after the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board denied their six-figure funding request.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Wellness bus soon back on the road in the Sault
A critical piece of the Sault’s homeless outreach strategy is almost ready to hit the road.
-
Nova Scotia residents charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay
Police seized drugs, $70,000 and a large gold chain in a drug trafficking bust earlier this month in Thunder Bay.
-
Collecting winter coats for kids in need in Sault Ste. Marie
An annual event held in Sault Ste. Marie is back for the 29th year to ensure local kids get the winter clothing they need as the temperature dips.
Ottawa
-
Maintenance, increased congestion blamed for hundreds of OC Transpo bus trip cancellations this week
Hundreds of OC Transpo bus trips have been cancelled this week due to a “decrease in fleet availability and increased congestion” on Ottawa’s roads, according to the transit service.
-
Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.
-
E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
Toronto
-
Baby dead, woman critical after Toronto house fire
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
-
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
-
Suspect arrested after female dragged by hair during sexual assault in North York: police
Police say a suspect is now in custody after a female was grabbed and dragged in between two houses during a sexual assault in North York last weekend.
Montreal
-
Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
-
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
-
$32,000 for a tree? Contractor calls Plateau project ridiculous
A new tree-planting pilot project in Plateau-Mont-Royal is drawing criticism for eliminating parking spaces in a borough already facing limited parking, as well as for its cost.
Winnipeg
-
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
-
'Sends a strong message to us': Pair of RM of Springfield councillors want to opt out of Plan 20-50
A pair of councillors in the RM of Springfield plan on bringing forward a motion to opt out of Plan 20-50 when they are first able to.
-
Teen charged after stolen vehicle damages home, property in St. Boniface: police
A Winnipeg teenager has been charged with multiple offences after a stolen car crashed in St. Boniface Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton educational staff walk off the job, joining thousands at protest for better wages
Some Edmonton public school support staff walked off the job Thursday morning, after the province stepped in on Wednesday to prevent strike action.
-
Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend to serve prison time after appeal
The man who cut up the body of his grandson's mother is going to prison after the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned his previous sentence.
-
'We've been prepared': City credits proactive measures with quick catch on Dutch elm disease
The City of Edmonton says staying proactive has helped keep its 90,000 elm trees relatively untouched by the devastating Dutch elm disease (DED).
Calgary
-
Animal rights group calling for investigation after 17 cows killed in Calgary crash
An animal rights group is calling on the Calgary Humane Society and Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to launch investigations into a semi-truck crash in Calgary on Tuesday that left 17 cows dead.
-
Alberta poppy campaign launches Friday
The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign is launching Oct. 25, aiming to raise money to support Canada’s veterans and their families.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER One more warm weekend before cooldown starting on Halloween
This will be a great weekend to tackle that final bit of yard work or to decorate for Halloween.
Regina
-
Here's how many have people have already voted in Saskatchewan's election
After two days of advance polls, more than 119,000 people have already cast a ballot in-person for the 2024 Saskatchewan election.
-
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
-
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
Vancouver
-
Mail-in ballot figures coming for each B.C. riding, may make election outcome clearer
Elections BC is expected to provide a breakdown Friday of the number of uncounted mail-in and absentee ballots in each of British Columbia's 93 ridings, potentially making clearer the outcome of the weekend's nail-biting vote.
-
Indigenous twist on musical Grease comes to North Vancouver one night only
Bear Grease is an all-Indigenous production that blends the 1978 original hit with adding cultural elements through fashion, music and humour. The musical blends 1950s sound with traditional drumming, flute and hip-hop elements.
-
B.C. election: Could a health-care deal stabilize a minority government?
With the final results of the B.C. election still pending, speculation is rampant about what concessions the Greens might ask for to prop up a potential NDP minority – and it could be a common philosophy about health care that ultimately helps forge an alliance.
Vancouver Island
-
Mail-in ballot figures coming for each B.C. riding, may make election outcome clearer
Elections BC is expected to provide a breakdown Friday of the number of uncounted mail-in and absentee ballots in each of British Columbia's 93 ridings, potentially making clearer the outcome of the weekend's nail-biting vote.
-
B.C. election: Could a health-care deal stabilize a minority government?
With the final results of the B.C. election still pending, speculation is rampant about what concessions the Greens might ask for to prop up a potential NDP minority – and it could be a common philosophy about health care that ultimately helps forge an alliance.
-
Ahead of B.C. RCMP body camera rollout, expert warns footage ‘never going to be released’
As the RCMP prepare to strap cameras to the chests of front-line police officers, an expert warns they might not work — at least, not in the way some had hoped.
Atlantic
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
-
Three new schools to be built in Halifax area to meet new demands of communities: province
The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.