    • Health unit nurses reach new collective agreement

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit sign in Windsor, Ont., is seen in this file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor News) The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit sign in Windsor, Ont., is seen in this file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor News)
    Nurses at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit have reached an employment agreement.

    According to the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA), about 84 registered nurses and registered practical nurses reached the collective agreement after two rounds of conciliation.

    The deal was ratified earlier this week and includes a wage increase of 8.5 per cent over three years and language around flexible working hours.

    "With their two priorities addressed in the new agreement, nurses are eager to continue providing the high-quality and timely care residents need and deserve," read a statement from the ONA.

     

