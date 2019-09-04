Roads reopen after active police investigation at Elliott and Mercer
Windsor police responded to the area of Elliott and Mercer streets on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 4:19PM EDT
Roads have reopened after heavy police presence in a neighbourhood close to downtown.
Windsor police responded to the area of Elliott and Mercer streets on Wednesday.
Police say it was an active police investigation and there was no direct threat to public safety.
The 800 block of Mercer was closed, but it was reopened.