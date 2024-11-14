Person of interest wanted in ongoing investigation: WPS

The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The person, described as a white man between the ages of 50 and 65, is sought as police investigate an incident in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.

The man has thinning white hair and was last seen wearing round glasses and a blue and white tracksuit.

If you are able to identify the man, you are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830.