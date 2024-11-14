Little River storm water pond honours teachers and mentors

A storm water pond in Little River has been dedicated to teachers and mentors.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani was joined Thursday by MP Irek Kusmierczyk, representatives from the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), and members of the community for a ceremony in the Little River Corridor to officially dedicate the pond.

The pond is on the Ganatchio Trail near Beverly Glenn Street and Florence Avenue.

The naming of the “Teachers’ & Mentors’ Pond” celebrates the impactful contributions of teachers and mentors who inspire and support the community. A commemorative sign has been installed in their honour, and a commemorative tree was also planted by ERCA as part of the dedication event.

City officials say this initiative recognizes the significant positive impact that teachers and mentors have on individuals, families and neighbourhoods across the community, and also enhances the popular greenspace of the Little River Corridor on the city’s east side.