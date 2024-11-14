Man busted going over double the speed limit: LaSalle police

LaSalle police have charged a 43-year-old man with stunt driving after allegedly going over double the speed limit.

Police say the man was clocked on radar travelling at 132 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/h zone on Huron Church Line Road in LaSalle. An officer observed the vehicle speeding and stopped it.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and their licence was suspended for 30 days.

Officers reminded motorists of the associated risks and consequences of stunt driving in a post on social media.