WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police seek missing 64-year-old man

    David Roberts. (Source: Windsor police) David Roberts. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are asking for help locating a missing 64-year-old man.

    David Roberts is a white male who was last seen the week of Nov. 8.

    If seen, contact Windsor Police immediately.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News