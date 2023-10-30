Riverside family mourns the loss of 16 year old killed in motorcycle crash on E.C. Row
It’s been a long weekend of looking back at fond memories of Dakota Rivard.
“I will miss our late night chats the most. Dakota and I spoke about everything and he was unapologetically honest,” said Jamie Poisson, mother of 16-year-old Dakota, who died Friday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on the E.C. Row Expressway near the Central Avenue Exit.
“We're doing as best as can be expected. It really comes and goes day by day,” said Poisson. “There's just nobody like him. I just don't even know how to articulate just how he could light up a room.”
Dakota was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Another motorcyclist remains in hospital and a police investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.
“We've been working hard as a family to kind of find a way to move forward but to not let his memory, you know, just how to, how do we keep him alive as we move forward,” said Poisson. “So we're still kind of struggling with finding that balance.”
Poisson remembers her son Dakota as a smart, intuitive kid who was always questioning everything.
She calls him a gear-head in training who had been riding motor-bikes since the age of 10.
The day after his 16th birthday, Dakota got his beginner’s motorcycle licence and was even in the process of teaching other motorcyclists to ride with his grandma.
In the days since the crash, Poisson has constantly been reminded by friends and teachers at Riverside Secondary School about the kind of guy her son was.
“I respect him a lot, he was there when me and my brother needed him,” said one student. “I know he was really passionate about motorbikes and stuff.”
“It's been it's been overwhelming just how many people he's touched even, you know, within the schools and just within the community,” said Poisson. “When you got to know him, you couldn't forget him. He would just leave this…this impact.”
Most of all, his large, blended family remembers Dakota as the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need.
“We want to remember how amazing he was and that we miss him dearly,” Poisson said. “He loved to ride and he lived life to the fullest and he lived life on his terms.”
Visitation is scheduled for this weekend and a celebration of life ceremony is planned for Nov. 6.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli ministry 'concept paper' proposes transferring Gaza civilians to Egypt's Sinai, with Canada as a possible final destination
An Israeli government ministry has drafted a wartime proposal to transfer the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people to Egypt's Sinai peninsula, drawing condemnation from the Palestinians and worsening tensions with Cairo.
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Indigenous group wants Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose 2018 Juno over ancestry doubts
A group of Indigenous women is calling for Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose her Juno Award for Indigenous album of the year, after a CBC story raised doubts about the singer's ancestry.
Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey
According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
Fixing the housing crisis requires more buy-in from private sector, CMHC head tells MPs
Achieving housing affordability is an 'all-hands-on-deck' effort that will require more buy-in from the private sector, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says.
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Kitchener
-
City council gives the green light to build a 32-storey high-rise in Kitchener
Kitchener city council gave the green light to a developer to build an even higher high-rise during Monday night’s council meeting.
-
Police investigating Cambridge store robbery
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a commercial robbery in Cambridge.
-
Another Christmas market affected after organizer loses vendor deposits to gambling
A second holiday market in Waterloo Region has been impacted after the organizer lost vendor deposits through gambling.
London
-
A spooky forecast: Chilly Halloween Tuesday expected, with possible flurries
Whether you’re dressing up as a Disney princess, a superhero, ghoulish monster, or perhaps Barbie, trick-or-treaters are in for a scary forecast on Tuesday that calls for chilly temperatures and possible flurries.
-
15-year-old girl among those charged with drug trafficking: London police
A teen girl is among three people facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during the execution of a search warrant over the weekend in west London.
-
Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
Barrie
-
New school opening in Barrie for children with autism the first-of-its-kind in Northern Ontario
A private school specializing in supporting children on the autism spectrum is expanding operations with a new facility in central Barrie, and becoming the only school of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Crown presents text messages sent by woman accused in 2018 deadly hit-and-run
The Crown wrapped its case on Monday by presenting a series of calls and text messages made by the woman accused of a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek over five years ago.
-
Driver allegedly over 3x legal alcohol limit stopped for going 40km/h on Hwy 400
Police arrested a driver travelling very slowly along Highway 400 on Sunday morning south of Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
-
Northern Ont.’s popular Thornloe Cheese closing effectively immediately
The owners of Thornloe Cheese, based in Temiskaming Valley, have permanently closed both its manufacturing and retail store.
-
No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.
Ottawa
-
Power restored to Ottawa Hospital General Campus, but ER remains closed
The Ottawa Hospital says power has been fully restored to the General Campus after a transformer fire on Friday, but the emergency department is still closed.
-
Ottawa police arrest teenager after running car with sleeping child inside stolen
Ottawa police say a 16-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing charges after a car with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen from a parking lot on Carling Avenue.
-
City of Ottawa will need to choose: new dump or new incinerator to meet garbage needs
City staff say a new landfill or alternate technology, such as an incinerator, will be required to manage Ottawa's future garbage needs.
Toronto
-
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
-
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
-
Downtown Toronto parking lot sees 20 vehicles broken into in a week, residents say
Residents at three downtown Toronto apartment buildings are posting signs in their underground parking lot – stating that their vehicles are empty – after they say 20 cars were broken into within the span of a week.
Montreal
-
Entire REM line shut down during rush hour due to computer problem
Montreal's new light-rail network is experiencing 'technical problems' during the afternoon rush hour as some passengers are reporting on social media that they have been stuck on the train for close to an hour.
-
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
STM chairperson says public transit will head into 'downward spiral' if Quebec doesn't fund deficits
Public transit will be dragged into a "downward spiral" that will be the exact opposite of what the Legault government says it wants to achieve if it maintains its decision not to fund the shortfall in transit company revenues.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police arrest man allegedly involved in hit and run, cancel emergency alert
Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
-
Four train cars derail in southeastern New Brunswick
Penobsquis Fire Department and CN Rail crews responded to a train derailment Monday afternoon when four cars came off the tracks in southeastern New Brunswick, according to workers on site.
Winnipeg
-
Icy road conditions leading to highway closures in Manitoba
The winter weather is leading to closures on highways throughout the province Monday evening.
-
Man living in tent for three months struggles to find space in shelters
Space at homeless shelters in Winnipeg is quickly vanishing as the winter-like weather has caused a spike in demand.
-
Manitoba man sentenced in 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of woman
A Manitoba man convicted in a 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of a 20-year-old woman who had been out with friends the night she was fatally shot has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
Calgary
-
Serious crash closes Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMP
Highway 9 east of Calgary has been closed following a serious crash.
-
Here's how Alberta plans to approach energy costs, transition
Energy was a major theme in Alberta's throne speech as the governing United Conservative Party acknowledged the high cost of electricity while signalling strategies it will pursue to improve affordability and modernize the province's power grid.
-
Alberta raises Crown agency's loan guarantee capacity, cites economic reconciliation
Alberta's premier has announced the government is expanding the loan guarantee capacity of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Man found dead in burning truck identified, new surveillance video released
The man who was found dead in a burning truck in northeast Edmonton in August has been identified.
-
'Pandemic pet phenomenon' one explanation for surge in Edmonton dog attacks
The rise in pets purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic correlates with a dramatic annual increase in the number of dog attacks in the city, say local pet experts.
Vancouver
-
Small plane crashes, catches fire in Surrey
A small plane crashed in a park in Surrey Monday afternoon, injuring the pilot.
-
B.C. commits to mandatory Holocaust education for Grade 10 students
British Columbia has plans to make Holocaust education mandatory for high school students with additions to Grade 10 curriculum coming in 2025.
-
$100K of fireworks seized from Surrey store ahead of Halloween
Authorities are expecting fewer noise complaints in Surrey, B.C., this Halloween after seizing $100,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a single business.