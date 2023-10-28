Teen motorcycle driver the victim of a fatal crash

A crash on the E.C Row Expressway Friday has claimed the life of a teenager.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Windsor Police Service was called to the scene for a collision that involved two motorcycles.

The two were travelling west when they collided near the exit for Central Avenue.

The 16-year-old driver of one of the motorcycles was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The E.C. Row’s westbound lanes were closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service.