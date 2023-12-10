Right on schedule: West Windsor commuter street open to all traffic

Sandwich Street between Ojibway Parkway and Chappell Avenue is now fully open to all traffic.

The stretch of the west Windsor roadway was closed since September for rehabilitation by the builders of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The work also included the creation of an asphalt multi-use path on the north side of the street.

For 14 weeks, the street was down to a single lane of traffic.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority had wanted the street closed to all traffic for a shorter period of time, but politicians, business owners, and residents mounted vocal opposition to the full closure and secured a partial closure.

The reopening of Sandwich Street is just the conclusion of Phase 2 of the one-million dollar enhancement to the road.

The next phase will begin sometime in 2024 and will see the largest stretch of road rebuilt.

WDBA officials urge residents to follow them on social media for updates on the project.

The Sandwich Street project is one of the “community benefits” of hosting a second international border crossing on the city’s west end.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge connects Windsor, Ontario with Detroit, Michigan and is currently slated to be open for traffic in late 2024.