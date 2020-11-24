WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has added RIA Financial in Leamington to the region’s possible exposure list.

The WECHU reports possible exposure at RIA Financial at 54 1/2 Erie Street South in Leamington on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WECHU says the potential exposure is considered “low risk”, but as a precaution asks anyone who visited the locations on the listed dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

CTV News has reached out to RIA Financial for comment.