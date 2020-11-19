WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding three new locations to its possible public COVID-19 exposure list:

Riverplace Residence - 245 Detroit Street, Windsor

  • People who may have attended meetings in the games room
  • November 9
  • November 10
  • November 12
  • From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
     

Bablyon Hall – 2503 Dougall Avenue, Windsor

  • Guests attended an event
  • November 7
  • From 7:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
     

Food Basics – 1665 Manning Road, Tecumseh

  • November 17
  • 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
     

The Medical Officer of Health says they are considered low risk, but anyone who visited these locations on these dates should monitor for symptoms.