WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding three new locations to its possible public COVID-19 exposure list:

Riverplace Residence - 245 Detroit Street, Windsor

People who may have attended meetings in the games room

November 9

November 10

November 12

From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Bablyon Hall – 2503 Dougall Avenue, Windsor

Guests attended an event

November 7

From 7:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.



Food Basics – 1665 Manning Road, Tecumseh

November 17

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



The Medical Officer of Health says they are considered low risk, but anyone who visited these locations on these dates should monitor for symptoms.