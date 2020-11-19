Advertisement
WECHU adds three locations to possible COVID-19 exposure
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:50PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding three new locations to its possible public COVID-19 exposure list:
Riverplace Residence - 245 Detroit Street, Windsor
- People who may have attended meetings in the games room
- November 9
- November 10
- November 12
-
From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Bablyon Hall – 2503 Dougall Avenue, Windsor
- Guests attended an event
- November 7
-
From 7:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Food Basics – 1665 Manning Road, Tecumseh
- November 17
-
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Medical Officer of Health says they are considered low risk, but anyone who visited these locations on these dates should monitor for symptoms.