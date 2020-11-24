WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County School Board has reported COVID-19 cases at two South Windsor schools on Tuesday.

According to the GECDSB website, there has been one case confirmed at Bellewood Public School and one case at Vincent Massey Secondary School

“We have been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) by providing lists of students and staff who may have been in contact with the individual,” a letter from Massey to the school community says.

The school will remain open. The WECHU is contacting those who have been identified as “high-risk” exposure and will provide guidelines to follow.

Bellewood will also remain open. A letter to the school community also says the school is working with the health unit and it will be contacting those identified as a close contact of the confirmed case.

“Please continue to monitor yourself or your child for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning. If you or your child is ill, please remain at home and call your health care provider for further direction,” the memo says.

Both letters say those who have not been contacted have not been identified as close contacts.

The GECDSB regularly updates its website with a report of COVID-19 cases at its schools.