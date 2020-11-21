WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

There are currently 239 local active cases being monitored. According to data on the WECHU website, there are 12 people in hospital and three are in the ICU.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community-acquired

3 cases are local health care workers

1 case is travel-related to Michigan

6 cases are still being investigated

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,248 cases of the virus including 2,932 people who have recovered.

The health unit is also reporting a new possible public exposure at Deer Run Church in Leamington. The WECHU has the dates of exposure listed as Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There are currently two school outbreaks. The WECHU declared an outbreak at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School on Thursday. All classes have since been dismissed and the school is temporarily closed.

Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor is also experiencing an outbreak that was declared on Tuesday. The entire school community was dismissed.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case and Riverside Place ahas one resident case of the virus.

The health unit also declared an outbreak at a University of Windsor residence on Nov. 12. There is also one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There have been 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.