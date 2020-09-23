WINDSOR, ONT. -- As Caesars Windsor prepares to reopen next month, not everyone will be welcomed back.

Set to open Oct. 8, only Caesars Rewards Customers will be allowed back into the facility.

“This initial phase of reopening provides an opportunity to recall additional team members and reconnect with our Caesars Rewards Customers,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor.

Anyone who wishes to be a rewards customer can join on the company’s website.

Casino officials say the reopening will be limited to slot machines only, and a maximum of 50 guests will be allowed at any time.

All employees and guests will be required to wear masks.

Slot machines are spaced out on physical distancing guidelines, and plexiglass barriers have been installed between employees and guests at a number of locations.

Roughly 150 out of 2,400 Unifor members will be going back to work at the casino.

“Everybody and their brother has been pushing the medical world to tell them it is safe to open up,” says Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy.

Cassidy would like see the maximum capacity limit increased, and has even suggested allowing up to 600 people at a time, with 50 people in a pod.

“One thing that employer knows is they know how to follow rules,” Cassidy explains.

One downtown business is happy to hear the casino will reopen.

“Any then we bring people downtown it’s a good thing,” says Renaldo Agostino, president of Turbo Espresso Bar.

He’s hopeful the core will see an increase of business as a result.

“Whether it’s the casino or downtown, I think it’s helpful to have as many places open as we can.”

There is no word yet on the Caesars Windsor’s hours of operation, once the casino reopens.

The casino has been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19 restrictions.