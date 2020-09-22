WINDSOR, ONT. -- Caesars Windsor announced Tuesday it will reopen to invited guests next month, pending required approvals.

Caesars said it plans to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 8 under Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening guidelines.

Casino officials say the reopening will be limited to slot machines only, adhering to provincial guidelines that restrict indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 guests at any time and does not include table games and other non-gaming amenities.

Due to the restricted capacity, the property will open to invited Caesars Rewards members only until restrictions are expanded to include a broader capacity.

Invited members will be notified by email and will be required to make a reservation in advance. Caesars Windsor will remain closed to the general public during this initial reopening phase.

“With an emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols, this initial phase of reopening provides an opportunity to recall additional team members and reconnect with our Caesars Rewards customers,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor. “We look forward to welcoming back more of our valued guests and team members when we are able to expand our capacity on property.”

Caesars Windsor officials say they are following the municipal, provincial and federal public health guidelines and recommendations and have implemented Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s new health and safety protocols, which enhance the Company’s existing plans and practices in these areas.

The following enhanced cleaning, sanitization and physical distancing measures have been implemented:

All employees and guests will be required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth.

Slot machines are spaced based on physical distancing guidelines. Table games, poker room, restaurants, bars and hotel will not be open at this time.

Hand sanitizing stations are positioned throughout the casino and increased cleaning and sanitization will be part of enhanced protocols throughout the entire property, including employee back of house areas.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed between employees and guests at a number of locations.

Employees and guests will complete a health questionnaire before entering the casino.

All employees will be required to take temperature checks upon reporting to work.

The casino has been closed since March 16.