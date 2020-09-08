WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor is asking the province to allow Caesars Windsor and other casinos to reopen.

President of local 444 Dave Cassidy tells AM800 the 50-person cap on casinos isn’t financially viable.

Caesars Windsor has a plan to split the building into 12 separate pods, each with a 50-person cap.

The pod system would only use six per cent of the casino’s 10,000-person capacity, and that would still have to be approved by the province.

Cassidy says it’s “frustrating” to see other industries move forward, knowing casino staff could create a safe environment for both gamers and its 2,300 staff members.