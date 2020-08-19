WINDSOR, ONT. -- While the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor remains temporarily closed, the venue offered an entertainment update Wednesday regarding a number of cancelled and rescheduled shows.

“We continue to closely monitor and follow the government guidelines and look forward to restarting our Colosseum show programming with a commitment to providing a comfortable environment for our guests. In the meantime, we are working diligently with the artists' agencies to confirm new dates into 2021,” a news release from Caesars Windsor states.

Confirmed 2021 show dates:

Pitbull – March 28, 2021

Sebastian Maniscalco – May 19-21, 2021(3 shows)

REO Speedwagon – June 4, 2021

Schitt's Creek – June 27, 2021

Bachman Cummings – July 25, 2021

Shinedown – August 7, 2021

Postponed shows, dates to be announced:

Ice Cube

Jason Derulo

Bill Burr

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

The planned Loverboy and Thorogood, Styx, and Tony Bennett shows have been cancelled.

The Colosseum says all previously purchased tickets for the shows are valid and will be honoured on the new dates. Refunds for postponed shows will be available upon request through the initial point of purchase.

Once a new date has been announced, ticketholders have 30 days to request a refund.