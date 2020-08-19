Advertisement
Caesars Windsor releases new dates for some postponed shows
Caesars Windsor is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- While the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor remains temporarily closed, the venue offered an entertainment update Wednesday regarding a number of cancelled and rescheduled shows.
“We continue to closely monitor and follow the government guidelines and look forward to restarting our Colosseum show programming with a commitment to providing a comfortable environment for our guests. In the meantime, we are working diligently with the artists' agencies to confirm new dates into 2021,” a news release from Caesars Windsor states.
Confirmed 2021 show dates:
- Pitbull – March 28, 2021
- Sebastian Maniscalco – May 19-21, 2021(3 shows)
- REO Speedwagon – June 4, 2021
- Schitt's Creek – June 27, 2021
- Bachman Cummings – July 25, 2021
- Shinedown – August 7, 2021
Postponed shows, dates to be announced:
- Ice Cube
- Jason Derulo
- Bill Burr
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
The planned Loverboy and Thorogood, Styx, and Tony Bennett shows have been cancelled.
The Colosseum says all previously purchased tickets for the shows are valid and will be honoured on the new dates. Refunds for postponed shows will be available upon request through the initial point of purchase.
Once a new date has been announced, ticketholders have 30 days to request a refund.