

CTV Windsor





There appears to be some interest in retail cannabis stores in Amherstburg.

More than a dozen people attended an information session on private pot stores at the Libro Centre on Thursday night.

Officials in Amherstburg say this is the first step in gauging public opinion on the subject.

Municipalities have until Jan. 22, 2019 to decide if they want "opt in or opt out" of allowing retail cannabis stores.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says it will come down to a business decision, since many people can legally smoke pot in the community.

“It's just a question on whether or not you want to make some money on the business side of it," says DiCarlo.

Under provincial regulations announced Wednesday, the stand-alone stores must be at least 150 metres away from schools in a commercially zoned area.

That is less than the 500 metres proposed by the previous Liberal government, and was one of the concerns shared at Thursday’s meeting.

The Ford government also says customers will have to be at least 19 years of age to enter a private pot shop, which can be open any day between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Residents can also share their comments on the town's website www.talktheburg.ca before Nov. 30.

A final report is expected to go to the new Amherstburg Council sometime in December.

Until April, cannabis can only be legally purchased from the online Ontario Cannabis Store.

Applications for licences will begin on Dec. 17 and illegal cannabis retailers who were operating after legalization on Oct. 17 will not be eligible to receive cannabis sales licences.

Licences won't be issued to any person or organization who has an association with organized crime, and applicants must demonstrate their tax compliance status to show they are in good standing with the government.

Retail managers and employees must complete approved training in the responsible sale of cannabis.

The government says it will provide $40 million over two years to help municipalities with the implementation costs of recreational cannabis legalization.