The Town of Amherstburg is looking for public feedback on how residents feel about the legalization of cannabis.

Recreational pot will become legal Oct 17.

Manager of licensing and enforcement Nicole Rubli says residents are asking questions.

"I've only been approached by interested parties in actually running a retail store, and I've been asked about lounges,” says Rubli. “So those are the people coming to be, I haven't received anything else, but I do anticipate that will come as of October 17th, but we will have residents coming in when the legislation's in effect."

The province recently announced a private retail outlet model for distribution, with each municipality having the ability to opt in, or out of sales.

Amherstburg's licensing manager says that decision will rest with the next council.

Before that body is elected in October, the town wants to hear how residents feel about the prospect of cannabis storefronts in the community, by holding public engagement sessions.

Meantime, it has also created an internal "cannabis task force," which includes all emergency services, along with the building and planning department.