Marijuana sales take off in Ontario
A worker examines cannabis products at the Ontario Cannabis Store distribution centre in an undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Cannabis Store)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 11:33AM EDT
The Ontario Cannabis Store says it received about 100,000 online orders in the first 24 hours that marijuana was legal in Canada.
The government-run operation says 12,000 of those orders came within the first hour after legalization Wednesday morning.
It says customers started receiving their marijuana orders on Thursday.
Ontario will have no legal brick-and-mortar cannabis stores until April 1, 2019