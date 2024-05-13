Remembering Gary Parent: Funeral for labour giant held this week

The funeral for a giant in the Windsor-Essex labour community will be held this week.

Gary Parent, former president of the district labour council and financial secretary for CAW Local 444 died of cancer Friday at 77.

His obituary, posted to the Families First Funeral Home website, says his son Jason was by his side.

Parent’s visitation will be held Tuesday from 1-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dougall Avenue location.

Wednesday morning will allow for further visitation from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11.

“His work has touched the lives of many,” reads Parent’s obituary.

“Gary’s steadfast dedication to bargaining health care and retirement improvements has and will continue to significantly support the well-being of thousands of workers.”

He leaves behind wife Arden, son Jason, daughter Jennifer, as well as grandchildren, other family and friends.

Those looking to honour Parent are asked to consider making a donation to the United Way Unemployed Help Center or other preferred.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at familiesfirst.ca.