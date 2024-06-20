Registration opens for new Adventure Challenge in Windsor-Essex

A new Adventure Challenge is making its debut in Windsor-Essex in September.

Registration is now open for the inaugural Adventure Challenge, a new community fundraising event hosted by the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation.

The HDGH Foundation is partnering with Wild Life Academy, based out of Coldwater, Ont., which offers unique, engaging, energizing adventures with a focus on recreation, fitness and team-building. The event features a mix of physical and mental challenges, where groups of four are working together to complete and experience the adventure.

The Adventure Challenge features a 5 km run/jog/walk that is broken up with a variety of different challenges. Designed for participants of all athletic abilities with a focus on team building and problem solving, Adventure Challenge is the ideal corporate wellness initiative for any organization or group bonding experience for family and friends.

The inspiration behind the Adventure Challenge is to help fill the void left by the incredibly popular Heart Breaker Challenge. All of the proceeds raised from the Adventure Challenge stay local, right here in Windsor-Essex, supporting the Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre at HDGH.

It takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Lakeside Park in Kingsville.

There is an Individual Kids Challenge for ages 6-15 and the general event for ages 16+, participating in teams of four.

Register now online at www.hdgh.org/adventurechallenge.