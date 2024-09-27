Windsor installs decorative lighting downtown

The City of Windsor has installed decorative lighting along Ouellette Avenue to “strengthen the core”.

It’s part of the Strengthen the Core: Downtown Windsor Revitalization Project, in collaboration with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).

The lighting has programmable elements, allowing different colours to be cast, along with the speed and frequency of lighting display patterns.

This is the first phase of the pilot program, spanning two blocks on the west and east sides of Ouellette. Programmable LED bulb string lights are hanging from Riverside Drive to Pitt Street and LED hanging orb lights from Pitt Street to Chatham Street.

“This is another initiative in downtown Windsor that aligns with the shared efforts of the city, the Downtown Windsor BIA and area stakeholders to strengthen the core,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“Whether we’re talking about Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park every December or the lights at Campus Martius Park across the river over in Detroit, decorative lighting serves as a beacon to draw folks together, make them feel safe and brighten up community neighbourhoods for all to enjoy.”

Future phases of the project could see lights brought as far as Tuscarora Street or Elliot Street towards Jackson Park.

“As we continue building Windsor’s future, it is great that the city is able to support this initiative in the core and we thank the DWBIA and partners for bringing this installation to light for the year-round benefit of our community,” Dilkens continued.

Around $38,000 was given by Windsor for this project. That covered engineering and electrical work, forestry support and coordination of the project through the Special Events Resource Team.

According to a news release, Windsor’s financial and in-kind support allowed the DWBIA to put forward $160,000 into the project.

“We’re thrilled about the new downtown lighting – it truly transforms the area,” said Chris MacLeod, chair of DWBIA.

“What was once ordinary is now vibrant, bright and undeniably cool. The ability to create dynamic light shows with shifting colours and patterns brings the space to life in exciting ways. It’s far from just a static display; it’s an immersive experience that completely changes how people perceive and engage with the city centre.”

The Strengthen the Core: Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan was launched in April to address safety, security and cleanliness downtown, while implementing measure and supporting activations to encourage new residents, businesses and investments in the city’s core.