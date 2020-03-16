WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships (WFHCP), which operates the Kids First Food Bank, is reducing operating hours and adding new restrictions in anticipation of a province-wide state of emergency related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the community group announced its Kids First Food Bank would not open at its usual 1:30 p.m. time, but would re-open on Tuesday.

The group also announced the scheduled March Break Day Camp will be cancelled.

In a news release, the group says the food bank will continue to operate on reduced hours and will not allow people to enter the building to access the food bank.

The adjusted hours are set to be announced later today.

Staff will put together bags with necessities, which will be handed out through the food bank door to limit exposure.

Housing services will also be impacted by the new measures as the WFHCP offices will be closed to the public. Tenants who need to pay rent are to do so through a mail slot and a receipt will be mailed back.

According to the WFHCP, social workers will still be available to support tenants by phone and if rent or mortgage relief is offered by the province, the group is preparing to assist tenant applications.

The WFHCP adds its Breakfast Bag Program will continue.