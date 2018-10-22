

A Windsor food bank has closed due to empty shelves and is asking the community for help.

The Kids First Food Bank at Windsor Homes Coalition Inc. at 900 Howard Avenue is closed effective immediately because the shelves and fridges are nearly empty.

The coalition says it be closed until they manage to restock the shelves.

“It’s a scary to think we are unable to serve those most in need in our community, who depend on our Food Bank to make ends meet on a month to month basis,” says Angela Yakonich, executive director at Windsor Homes Coalition Inc.

The Kids First Food Bank has seen a marked increase in use over the last year. October of 2017 saw 621 people using the service.

“Until we can manage to restock our shelves, we are unable to provide this service and will be closed,” says Yakonich. “In the first hour and a half we were open today, we saw 62 people including children and families. We had to close our doors early due to the lack of food available for distribution.”

Over the past few months the Food Bank is seeing numbers of over 90 people per day.

The food bank is open four times a week for 2.5 hours.

Since January of 2018, over $30,000 has been allotted to the purchase of food. This is excluding donations from the community.

The agency is looking to the community for help.

Yakonich says there is a high need for the following: canned meats, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, Kraft Dinner, cereal, school snacks, crackers etc. Any non-perishable food items will be put to good use.

Monetary donations are incredibly helpful as the agency is able to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and meat for our clients.